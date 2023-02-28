Local State Representative Rick Cheatum says it's beginning to heat up at the legislative session with more bills coming in.
One of those bills that passed the house last Friday is House Bill 103.
It would amend existing law to better define who is liable and responsible for recreation-related accidents in state parks.
Supporters say this bill wouldn't cost anything and would actually save tax-payers money.
Representative Cheatum says he voted in favor of it.
"We're in a generation of it's not my fault, and I think that's wrong. I think people need to accept responsibility. If you're recreating in a state park and you suffer an injury, maybe the responsibility for making that happen is yours and not the fact that there was a rock in the road or the dirt, the trail that you're on, on your four wheeler wasn't wide enough or something else. You have some responsibility for your own safety," says State Representative Rick Cheatum, District 28.
The bill passed the house with a vote of 66 to 2.
It now heads to the senate for consideration.
