Bill to Prevent Vaccine Discrimination Advances

Idaho legislation preventing most private and public entities from discriminating against people who haven't received the Coronavirus vaccine headed to the full house on Thursday for consideration after it was approved by a key committee.
The house business committee voted 14 to 3 to approve the measure that prevents employers from requiring employees to get the vaccine or entities requiring visitors or attendees to be vaccinated.
Violations would be a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 dollar penalty.
The measure has already passed the senate.
