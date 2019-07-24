The Bingham Charter Community Learning Center was given a conditional use permit by the city of Blackfoot to remain in its current location for the next five years. 
 
Just a few doors down is Bingham Academy, another charter school, who says it shouldn't have to have one of these permits.
 
"Unfortunately I would be one of those parents who has to list someone else's address,  grandma or grandpa, send my child to a school where I know they'll get a better education if this is not an option."
 
We spoke with BCCLC parent Adriana Pelayo who said this before one of the public hearings about the matter in May.
 
While she has concerns, it appears unlikely a change in schools would be necessary.
 
According to Blackfoot city attorney Garrett Sandow, the city has no intent to close the school's location at this time.
 
And for Bingham Academy, they plan to begin the first day of school as usual until this appeal process is finished.
 
"We in the Blackfoot School District are here to help all kids, and so we will do whatever we need to to assist anyone," said Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress.
 
Despite the unlikelihood, Kress says they'd be ready to take on whatever number of students they need to if it comes to that.
 
He says enrollment has declined over the last few years, and even if they need to make facility adjustments, the district can put something together quickly.
 
"If families start choosing to make that shift to return to the Blackfoot School District or to start at the Blackfoot School District, the more time that we know in advance the better off the transition will be," said Kress.
