This summer, we told you about a school concerned over it's future. Today, that school's future is secure, for now at least.
Bingham Academy in Blackfoot now has the city's permission to stay at its Riverside Plaza location.
Bingham Academy Board Member Dan Cravens says, "We're okay with that. It shouldn't have taken this long. We're willing to give a little where we don't have a requirement to do so just to move past this and focus on educating children."
Cravens is talking about the decision the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission made Tuesday night to grant a conditional use permit to the school.
Cravens says, "We submitted that application. Not that we had a legal requirement to do so, our counsel was very clear with us on that point, but we did that to end what had become a months-long conflict with the city."
Days after the school submitted its application, the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission released a staff report.
Cravens says, "There were several statements in there that we had issues with the building, safety issues, things like that. These are all things that [the report said] we had done work without permits which is not true as well."
In responding to those reports, the school's lawyer, Nathan Olson, said, "This was unquestionably a preconceived report with no real due diligence by the P&Z staff with regard to its accuracy."
The meeting Tuesday night lasted more than three and a half hours. The commission granted the permit with the condition that the school would come up with a transition plan once enrollment reaches 160 students. The school's current location has the capacity for up to 200 students. The transition plan would outline how the school would transition to a new location before reaching that 200 student limit.
With enrollment currently just under 120, the school may have some time before it needs to come up with that plan.
Over the last few days, KPVI reached out to Blackfoot city leaders, including members of the planning and zoning commission. There was no response as of Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.