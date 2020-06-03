From Bingham County Central Committee news release:
The Bingham County Central Committee was recently informed to Ron Simmons the long-serving Bingham County Assessor is planning to resign his office at the end of this month. The Central Committee wishes Mr. Simmons a happy retirement and thanks him for his service to the people of Bingham County.
Since Mr. Simmons is a Republican county elected official, the Central Committee will meet on June 11 at 7 pm to formally discuss the opening, and interview qualified potential candidates. By statute, the Bingham County Republican Central Committee has the duty to select three candidates, in rank order preference, to the Bingham County Commission. The commission then has the duty to select one of those individuals to fill Mr. Simmons’s unexpired term.
According to Dan Cravens, the Bingham County Republican Central Committee Chairman, “We as a committee understand this is an important office to the citizens and taxpayers of Bingham County. The Assessor’s office has an important role in many functions of county government, including the fair and appropriate taxation of real estate here in the county.” Cravens added, “I think most members of the committee will be looking for someone who has an understanding of county government, taxation, and managing people.”
The Assessor’s position will next be on the ballot during the 2022 election. Currently, the Assessor’s office has 17 employees.
Those interested in the post are encouraged to send a resume and cover letter to the Bingham County Republican Chairman Dan Cravens at ldcravens2000@aim.com. Preference will likely be given to applicants who are voters currently affiliated with the Republican Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.