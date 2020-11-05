The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the county’s Driver’s License Office will be closed until further notice.
An employee at the office has tested positive for COVID-19 and was in close contact with other employees.
Employees will undergo testing and after negative test results, the office my open next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.