Monday at Bingham Healthcare in Blackfoot, Bingham County Commissioners made an official proclamation to honor health care workers.
This coincides with National Nurses Week, May 6 through 12 and National Hospital Week, May 9 through 15.
This is a time to honor and highlight the work of nurses, hospitals, health systems, and all health care workers.
Dozens of Bingham Healthcare employees, members of the board of directors, and community members were in attendance for the proclamation signing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.