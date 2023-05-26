A Bingham County man has been charged for carrying a concealed weapon into the Bingham County Courthouse.
Ryan Vandyke was arrested Wednesday after he entered the courthouse with a pistol to attend his jury pretrial conference for his pending case of first-degree stalking.
A trial for the stalking charge is set for June and a trial for the new case is set for July.
