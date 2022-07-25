As the court case against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland awaits trial, Rowland has submitted his resignation.
In his letter, Rowland says he has become "A distraction" and that the county needs to move forward and focus on its citizens. Rowland also mentions in the letter what an honor it’s been for him to work in law enforcement for the last 36 years. His resignation is effective August 1.
Rowland is facing charges of assault, battery, and exhibition of a weapon after a youth church group claims he threatened them outside his home last November.
His trial was delayed after his attorney resigned from the case.
