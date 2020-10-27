Bingham County Sheriff's Race

"I started my law enforcement career in 1986."
This is Sheriff Craig Rowland, one of two candidates running for Bingham County Sheriff.
His opponent is Vaughn LeFevre.
The two names may seem familiar as they both ran for sheriff in 2016.
The incumbent sheriff Rowland looks to be re-elected for his third term, as the challenger LeFevre looks to win his first.
Sheriff Rowland has been in multiple law enforcement agencies for over 30 years, with his latest 24 year in both Bingham County's Sheriff's department and emergency management.
When asked why he believes he should be re-elected, Sheriff Rowland says;
"We've done a whole lot in this county, I mean this county is growing leaps and bounds. And it's been a tough year with COVID so we're just trying to manage everything and get through it."
Sheriff Rowland looks forward to continue leading Bingham County.
Vaughn LeFevre, the challenger for the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, could not be reached for an interview.
LeFevre spoke recently in the Bingham County candidate forum, where both him and Sheriff Rowland spoke on their stances and beliefs on certain issues.
To watch the full forum, hosted by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, click here.
To visit the Sheriff Rowland's campaign page, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.