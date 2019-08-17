Bingham County Wildfire

MORELAND — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire near 800 West and U.S. Highway 26 in Bingham County.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire is on both sides of US 26. The highway is currently closed down at mile marker 300, about five miles west of Blackfoot.

The Blackfoot Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management have responded to the fire.

No other information about the fire has been released.

