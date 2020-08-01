A local organization took to the pavement to raise awareness about domestic violence by holding a fun run event at Jensen's Grove in Blackfoot.
People came together to participate while spreading a very important message in regard to domestic violence.
Those who attended the organization's event could be seen wearing purple, which is the color associated with domestic violence awareness.
Executive Director of the Bingham Crisis Center, Scott Smith, said they are here to help.
"For those that are maybe needing help, we're here," said Scott. "We have 24-hour hot lines, we've got them in English and Spanish, We've got english and spanish advocates that can assist. Give us a call and see if we might be able to help."
The hot line for the Bingham Crisis Center is 208-681-8712.
