Bingham Healthcare has announced their new Chief Nursing Officer.
Holly Davis will oversee clinical nursing operations throughout the health system which includes Bingham Memorial Hospital and Grove Creek Medical Center.
Davis began her career at Bingham Memorial in 1995 where she completed her nursing capstone project to rural nursing.
She earned her MBA from Boise State University and returned to Bingham Healthcare five years ago to work as nurse director of Bingham’s Total Joint Program.
“I am thrilled to lead our care teams at Bingham Healthcare and to stand side-by-side with our amazing nurses as we care for our community,” said Mrs. Davis. “The future of rural healthcare nursing is bright! I will work hard to provide a safe, skilled, and supportive work environment for our all our employees.”
