Bingham Healthcare held their annual Brake for Breakfast event on Wednesday.
Starting at 3:30 a.m., Bingham employees and volunteers prepped 5,500 bags filled with healthy breakfast items along with Chapstick, and mammogram information.
“Every year this event becomes more popular, and I am especially grateful because it gives us a chance to provide the community with useful information about breast cancer, which is our top priority,” said Valerie Jewett, director of marketing & PR at Bingham Healthcare. “In addition, this powerful event also highlights that cancer never sleeps and honors those who have lost their life to cancer and those who bravely continue with the fight.”
In the United States, breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women, and the most frequently diagnosed. In 2022, an estimated 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 51,400 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer, according to breastcancer.org. This year, an estimated 43,550 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S.
However, breast self-exams save thousands of lives each year, and regular screenings—a combination of mammograms, clinical breast exams, and self-exams—can help catch cancer earlier, when it’s easier to treat.
The event ran from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.