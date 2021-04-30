From Bingham Healthcare News Release:
Bingham Healthcare is excited to announce that they will be donating $400,000 to the Idaho Falls Auditorium District as the event center’s newest community sponsor. Bingham Healthcare’s donation will help make the new 48,000 square foot venue a reality.
"This new facility will be a beacon of entertainment and opportunity for the region for years to come,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “With events including youth and high school tournaments, conventions, and a bevy of business conferences, we are pleased to be part of the inaugural businesses helping move this vital community project forward.”
"The contribution from Bingham Healthcare comes at a time that is critical to us,” According to the Chair of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, Terri Gazdik. “Representing the medical industry in our community they have stepped up to help get this project to the finish line. We are very happy to welcome Bingham Healthcare as a team partner.”
The Idaho Falls Auditorium District will have a 27,000-square-foot arena capable of seating up to 5,500 people. An additional 11,500 square feet of meeting space, including three convention rooms, will allow the event center to host conventions and trade shows. Flexible meeting spaces, proximity to the I-15 highway, and ample parking will make the facility an attractive venue for events of all kinds. The Idaho Falls Auditorium District will promote cultural growth in local communities while generating revenue and jobs for eastern Idaho.
In addition to the $400,000 sponsorship, Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics will serve as the official team doctors of the new Idaho Falls hockey team, which will call the Mountain America Center home.
“This is an extension of Bingham Healthcare’s already expansive medical program for regional athletes,” explained Mark Baker, assistant administrator at Bingham Healthcare. “This facility will be enjoyed for many years to come, and we look forward to supporting the athletes who will soon call this facility home.”
As the largest and most experienced group of orthopedic surgeons in eastern Idaho, Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics is renowned for its innovative approach to sports medicine and orthopedic care. A designated Blue Distinction Center by Regence Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics is a leading knee and hip replacement facility, helping patients regain full mobility after a sports injury.
"As President of the Idaho Falls Hockey Team, I am grateful to be entering into this agreement with Bingham Healthcare. This partnership will provide our athletes with world class training and medical care for many years to come, and we look forward promoting their services throughout the Mountain America Center. Our friends at Bingham Healthcare are truly great community partners” said Kevin Greene, President of Idaho Falls Hockey.
“We see this as a perfect partnership,” said Mr. Erickson.
