"We were approached about six or eight months ago about the possibility about this building becoming available on the market," said Mark Baker with Bingham Healthcare.
And now that possibility has become reality.
Baker says this is an opportunity they've had their eyes on for some time.
"We saw an opportunity to bring these services right to the center here in Pocatello," said Baker.
What was once a Golden Corral, will now be getting a new coat of paint and a complete renovation to become a 1st Choice Urgent Care.
"Folks throughout the region continue to utilize our services and seek out our physicians," said Baker.
The soon-to-be facility will offer a number of services for minor injuries and illnesses, including more serious matters like surgery.
"We'll have cardiology and general surgery, pain specialists all in the same building with urgent care and primary care," said Baker.
With another facility added to the area, Bingham Healthcare is eager to get the new building up and running at 100 percent.
"We hope that the impact for the residents of Southeast Idaho is that they'll have greater access to care and that they'll be able to access the unique health care experience that we're able to provide at Bingham Healthcare," said Baker.
