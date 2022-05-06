It’s National Nurses Appreciation Week and Bingham Healthcare wanted to honor their nursing staff.
A group of volunteers put signs in over 200 front yards. The signs thanked the nurses for their work and let people know that a nurse lives in their neighborhood. It was an idea from Bingham Healthcare's Chief Nursing Officer.
“Nurses are live givers and life savers and life sustaining people, and I wanted to honor these special people who’ve chosen to serve others and I wanted their neighbors and their communities to know that they have special people who are living among them and in their neighborhoods and in the community,” says CNO Carolyn Hansen, “I wanted our nurses to have that public recognition and I wanted to honor them.”
"It’s so fun they do such a good job so it’s so fun to be appreciated,” says Bingham Healthcare nurse Hailey Nelson.”
“It’s surprising and an honor to work for Bingham and to be part of their team,” says Deb Chapman who is also a nurse at Bingham Healthcare.
“I’ve always felt like I’ve been appreciated,” says Bingham nurse Terry Thonssen, “and I’ve been grateful to the organization for everything they’ve done and let me do at the hospital within the scope of my job and practice and I thought this is even a big step I think in recognition for all the nurses that are there.”
Nurse Appreciation Week runs into next week.
