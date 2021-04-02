Bingham Healthcare will be opening a new facility in Pocatello.
The Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic and Urgent Care will move in to what was the Golden Corral facility in front of Fred Meyer in Pocatello.
The building will be renovated inside and outside. The project is scheduled to be complete by November 1.
Bingham Healthcare also has a similar clinic in Shelley, which has an urgent care and offers women’s health services, family medicine, and respiratory care, all in the same building.
“The medical building will be home to world-class doctors to serve the citizens of the City of Pocatello, as well as provide greater access and more options for all of Bannock County,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “We will offer outpatient physician and urgent care services and will focus on the patient-centric model we have been cultivating throughout the region for decades.”
The Bingham Specialty Clinic will have bariatric surgeons, cardiologists, gastroenterologists, general surgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, plastic surgeons, and primary care physicians. And, if a patient is first seen in the urgent care and needs specialized treatment, these medical specialists will be on-hand to assist the patient in the same building.
“We have seen extremely positive results for being the first in the region to implement this type of patient-centered model,” said Mr. Erickson. “We are pleased that we can continue to expand this model of medical care in Pocatello.”
