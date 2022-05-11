After a year of remodeling, the Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic and Urgent Care in Pocatello celebrated their official grand opening.
While they have been open since March, city leaders along with Bingham Healthcare's staff and board of directors made it official. The remodel project features a complete renovation inside and out. The specialty clinic is located on Yellowstone, in front of Fred Meyer.
It offers outpatient and urgent care services seven days a week with doctors specializing in family medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, and general surgery.
