Bingham Memorial Hospital is introducing a new way to visit a doctor online during the Coronavirus.
They are doing telehealth visits which are online appointments for patients to visit doctors through the webcam of their computer.
The visit is similar to a facetime you would have with your family member, except with a doctor.
Once you call Bingham Memorial, they will set up the appointment and send you a link and the doctor starts the chat live.
Dr. Chris Heatherton, Bingham Memorial Hospital said, "Particularly during this time period we have started this up initially as this up as a way to triage our patients who are calling with a fever and a cough and who might be concerned with having a Coronavirus infection."
For more information you can visit their website at www.BinghamMemorial.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.