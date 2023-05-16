You may have noticed some scooter around town.
'Bird' announced their launch of its micro-mobility program in Pocatello last month.
They offer an eco-friendly solution to last-mile transportation.
With a fleet of electric scooters, 'Bird' says they aim to reduce traffic congestion, decrease carbon emissions and improve accessibility in the city.
Scooters can be accessed at a number of locations around town, which riders can access via the 'Bird' app.
'Bird' says they're excited to bring an innovative and sustainable transportation option to the area, providing a convenient and fun way for locals and tourists to explore the community.
