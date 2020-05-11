Bird Theft From McKee's Over The Past Weekend

This past weekend a baby red Sun Conuer stolen from McKee's Pet, Garden, and Feed Center.
The theft looks to have taken place on Saturday May 9th from 7:00 to 7:30 PM.
The bird is being hand fed as it is only a few weeks old.
Given its age the bird will not eat regular feed and will starve to death.
Travis Brasher, owner of McKee's, had this to say.
"If they just see this and go get some hand feeding formula and feed it, that would be beneficial. So that's what we're trying to do is try to help the bird make sure the bird gets taken care of correctly. They can bring it back no questions asked, I'll take it and feed it cause i feel it's important that we make sure it stays alive and stays healthy."
If you have any information on the stolen bird you can call McKee's or leave a comment on their Facebook page.
