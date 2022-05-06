Starlite Lanes in Blackfoot is no more.
The bowling alley that used to sit on East Walker Street has now been torn down. These are pictures of it being demolished earlier this week. Starlite lanes permanently closed its doors in 2017 after more than 60 years in business. ALCO now owns the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.