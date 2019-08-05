Hundreds of National Guard members were in Blackfoot on Sunday for a military appreciation event.
The 1st Battalion of the 148th Field Artillery includes soldiers from all over eastern Idaho. The units extend from Preston over to Burley and up to Saint Anthony with their headquarters in Pocatello. At Jensen’s Grove, there were displays of vehicles, a barbecue, and numerous games and activities for the families and community to enjoy.
Lt. Col. Aaron Jarnagin/Battalion Commander says, “We live in the communities that we protect and serve so we want to continue to build those bonds and relationships. We also want to say ‘thank you’ to family members who have given up their son, their daughter, their husband or wife and go and be deployed to Iraq and continue to bring the skills and efficiencies needed to guard our great country.”
Lieutenant Colonel Jarnagin’s day job is principal of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. He says that one of the main activities at Sunday's event was the Best Warrior Competition. Each battalion sends their winners to the state competition with the hopes of going on to the regional and national competitions.
For the last few years, the winners of the best non-commissioned officer and soldier of the year prizes for the state of Idaho have been awarded to soldiers from this battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.