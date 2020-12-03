Starting Friday, Blackfoot City Hall and the Blackfoot Public Library will be closed to the public.
The city said the change is to try and protect the health and safety of employees, patrons and others amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Anyone who needs to make a payment is encouraged to use Xpress Bill Pay online or to leave payments in the drop box outside City Hall.
You can also call 208-785-8600, option 0 during weekday hours.
Necessary in-person meetings will be done by appointment only.
As for the library, patrons can request materials online or by calling 208-785-8628 and curbside pickup will be available. Returns will be only be taken through the library drop box outside City Hall. All materials will be sanitized before being re-circulated.
