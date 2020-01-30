A Blackfoot man appeared in Bingham County court Thursday morning after admitting to repeatedly sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl.
35 year-old Kilby Williams is charged with seven felony counts of lewd conduct with a child.
Williams was arrested on January 17 after Bingham County Sheriff's deputies say a teen saw Williams assaulting the child.
The victim knew Williams but is not related.
Thursday in court, he waived his preliminary hearing.
Williams' lawyer filed a motion for release from jail, citing his lack of criminal history, character reference letters and family support.
Judge James Barrett denied the motion, meaning Williams will remain at the Bingham County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Williams is expected back in court on February 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.