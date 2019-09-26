The following is a news release from Blackfoot Police:
On September 15, 2019 the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff combined Detective Division began investigation into a matter within the City of Blackfoot. Based on the investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a local residence within Blackfoot City. During service of the search warrant, in excess of 300 various types and sizes of female lingerie was located and seized at the residence. Pursuant to the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Kory Ray West, a 34 year old male of Blackfoot, Idaho. Currently, 4 felony counts of Video Voyeurism and 1 count of Burglary have been filed on West. West was arrested on September 25, 2019 in Bear Lake County. The Blackfoot/Bingham Detectives were assisted in the issuance of the arrest warrant by the Bear Lake County Sheriff Office. West will be returned to Bingham County to face the current charges. West is currently in custody on the warrants and his bond is $ 75,000.00.
Based on the items seized and videos obtained, this investigation is on-going. Investigators believe there are additional victims based on video evidence and lingerie recovered which includes children sizes up to adult sizes of bras and panties, etc. Additional charges may be filed upon the completion of the investigation and additional victims being identified or coming forward with missing items. If anyone has additional information or feels that may be a victim, contact the Blackfoot Police at 208-785-1235 or the Bingham County Sheriff Office at 208-785-4400.
