Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT TODAY... * WHAT...WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. DIFFICULT BOATING CONDITIONS CAN BE EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&