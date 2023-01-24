A Blackfoot man died Tuesday morning in an accident involving two vehicles.
The crash happened around 6:30 this morning on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom.
66-year-old Bradley Keyes was southbound on I-15 driving a Ford pickup when the vehicle went into the median and into the northbound lanes and hit a Peterbilt semi-truck.
Keyes died at the scene.
The 71-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.
One lane of I-15 was closed for five hours, both lanes are now open.
Police are investigating the accident.
