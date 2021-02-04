A Blackfoot man is facing multiple charges after his truck collided with two passenger vehicles on Interstate 15 near Pocatello on Wednesday.
According to Idaho State Police, 57-year-old Shane Warr was northbound in a semi when he veered across the median and into southbound traffic.
The semi hit a Chevrolet suburban driven by 54-year-old Debbie Akers of Pocatello and a Ford Ranger driven by 23-year-old Clay Hirschi of Pocatello.
Akers was injured in the wreck and was taken to Portneuf Medical Center.
Warr was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated DUI, possession of an open container, and possession of a concealed weapon while intoxicated.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts and the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.