A Blackfoot man will serve three life sentences for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.
Kilby Williams, 36, was sentenced on Thursday for three felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under sixteen.
Williams was arrested by Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies in January after a teenager told police they saw Williams assaulting the child.
Williams previously pleaded guilty to the three counts and was scheduled to be sentenced in July. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that sentencing was continued multiple times.
Originally, Williams was charged with seven felony counts of lewd conduct but as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, four of those charges were dropped. The agreement included three life sentences and a waiver that Williams would not be able to appeal the case.
Judge Darren Simpson accepted the terms of the agreement on Thursday and Williams was sentenced to three life sentences, with 20 years fixed.
According to Bingham County Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin, Williams previously admitted to various acts of lewd conduct with the five-year-old victim over the course of several months. Williams blamed the acts on the victim, as well as on “hearing voices in his head.”
During Williams’ sentencing, the judge referred to the crimes as “abhorrent conduct with no excuse.”
Part of the plea agreement also included a $5,000 fine to the victim, which the judge also granted.
