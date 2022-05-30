Police in Blackfoot are looking for a suspect involved in an early morning robbery at a convenience store.
Around 3:50 a.m. Monday, police in Blackfoot were called to an armed robbery at the Short Stop convenience store. The robbery suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a yellow Los Angeles Lakers hoodie, black pants, dark shoes, gray mask, and a black and gray backpack.
If you recognize the individual, call the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-1234 or Detective Delacruz at 208-684-6259.
