The Blackfoot Police Department is speaking out about a social media post that is going around.
The department says a post circulating Saturday morning claimed that one of its police officers used excessive force on someone at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Blackfoot Police say they immediately investigated and have been in contact with the supposed victim.
Initial findings show that officers did respond to an incident at the main gate Friday around 9:00 p.m. involving fair security, but they haven't found any evidence that any force was used by officers.
The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division is continuing the investigation.
If you have any information, or video, related to the incident, contact detectives at 208-782-3066.
