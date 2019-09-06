For some fair attendees, it’s the only time of year where it’s okay to park on the grass.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with property owners who have been providing parking spots for fair goers for years.
“It’s been used for parking since I was little,” says Valate Purvis, Fair Parking, Blackfoot.
Valate Purvis has a house on the corner of Allen and Maple Street, just across the road from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
She says her yard has been used for fair parking for generations and the only thing that’s changed is the price.
“Back then it was like a dollar to park cars or 75 cents, I don’t remember,” says Valate.
Property owners like Valate says she makes hundreds of dollars a day letting fair goers park on her yard and she says she makes enough money the week of the fair to pay some of her major bills.
“It pays the property taxes, usually pays the property taxes and spending money for whoever’s working,” says Valate.
And for fair goers like William Hutchison, it’s worth paying a little extra to be closer to the fairgrounds.
“It was close and I got tired of driving around,” says William Hutchison, Blackfoot.
As for Valate, she has over 80 parking spots on her property and charges anywhere from $7.00 to $10.00 dollars, depending on how busy it is.
“I look at it as a service. I’m helping people and I’ve had people when we’ve been at a lower price that I pull them in and they hand me a ten and say keep the change. I’m so glad I saw you. They’re happy that they found a parking spot, especially when it’s really busy and there’s not a lot of parking spots,” says Valate.
She also says she has the right to tow anyone off her property if they park without paying.
