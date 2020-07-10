"They put your name on the screen and I'm like, 'I was in the top 10! What?' [I was] freaking out," says Ryanne Boyd. The soon-to-be 8th grader goes to Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot. Recently, she placed seventh in her category at the National History Day competition. In the same competition, two of her teammates (soon-to-be 7th graders Sophia Pariona and Molly Whyte) placed first in their category.
The three students found out their national rankings after submitting their final presentations online. Sophia Pariona says, "It hadn't really settled in my mind that we had won because we had won out of all these kids in the nation. It was crazy." Molly Whyte adds, "I was happy and I was going to scream, but I was in a crowded place in West Yellowstone at the time. It was awesome."
Thousands of students from across the county competed. For three students from Blackfoot to take first and seventh in their respective categories is quite an accomplishment. Blackfoot teacher Vicki Chase says, "To my knowledge, I don't know of any other time that eastern Idaho has had students receive recognition of this rank at National History Day."
This past school year, the students spent hour upon hour making themselves experts on a subject they chose (within the bounds of this year's theme) before showing it off to the judges.
That new-found expertise is meant to benefit the young learners in more than one way. Idaho State Historical Society member Liz Hobson says, "This not only strengthens their understanding of history and their role in the past, but preparing them with skills for their career and for college, and just learning more about being a citizen and citizenship."
This was the first time all three of the young ladies participated in National History Day and competing at a national level takes guts. Pariona says, "[I was] very nervous. I was stressing all week with my family." To which Whyte adds, "Yeah, I was kind of scared."
With this being the first year for all three to enter the competition, the news of their high rankings at the national level came as quite a shock. Boyd says, "I was like there's no way. I'll watch. I'll see if I get anything, but I wasn't expecting anything at all."
All three of the students plan on competing in next year's National History Day.
Two students from Rexburg, Mirah Bennion and Clara Rose, also placed on the national level. Both placed ninth in their respective categories.
