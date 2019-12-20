A little over a week ago KPVI reported that the Blackhawk BBQ food truck was lost in an accident.
Saturday afternoon you can help their rebuilding efforts at wanderlust by grabbing a pint.
The Melt and Wanderlust have partnered up with Southeast Idaho TRIO Veterans program and AMVET Idaho for the event.
From 5-30 to 8-pm you can join them in supporting Blackhawk BBQ.
They will also be holding a raffle with all proceeds going to Blackhawk. Tickets will cost $5 for 1 or $20 for 5.
