Hundreds of acres of land are being exchanged between the Simplot Don Plant just outside Pocatello and the Bureau of Land Management. This exchange is meant to benefit both parties by allowing Simplot to continue operating for years to come and by providing new lands for public use.
"I think it's exciting to see the Bureau of Land Management deliver on the president's agenda. The president, as you know, speaks often and consistently on jobs and the economy, and this is an example of where they're delivering on jobs and the economy in this partnership," explains Casey Hammond. He is the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management.
That partnership he's talking about is the Blackrock Land Exchange between the Simplot Don Plant and the Bureau of Land Management. He was in eastern Idaho this week to sign the land exchange into effect.
"In the background behind me you can see the Simplot Don Plant," says Blaine Newman (Pocatello Field Office for BLM) pointing behind him from the top of Howard Mountain. He continues, "You can see the top of the gyp stack behind us in the background... and immediately adjacent to that is approximately 700 that are included in the exchange proposal."
Those 700 acres are federal land that will be given to the Don Plant. In return, the Don plant will give the BLM over 800 acres of private land for public use. Newman adds, "Simplot has proposed this exchange to allow them to expand their operations to expand the gypsum stack. It also allows them to construct some cooling ponds as part of their operations."
Doing so will allow the plant to continue operations for years to come, and the new cooling ponds will reduce fluoride emissions.
Hammond explains that on the other side of the exchange "the BLM picks up 827 acres for recreational purposes. Now, that can be anything from hiking, to mechanized or non-mechanized activities, but also you're picking up solid acreage in terms of mule deer habitat."
The land picked up by the Bureau of Land Management will provide permanent protection for mule deer winter habitat.
The exchange of land between the BLM and Simplot has Hammond excited. He says, "This is a big win on the federal side, on the local side and also on the side of industry and its ability to continue operating here."
For more information on the Blackrock Land Exchange please see the press release from the Bureau of Land Management at the top of this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.