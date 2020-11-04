Idaho now has its first confirmed flu-related deaths this season.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced that a man in his 60s from Blaine County and a woman in her 80s from Twin Falls County have died from influenza
According to IDHW, both people were also infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.
“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding Idahoans that both infections can be serious and there is concern that co-circulation and co-infection with influenza and COVID-19 viruses could be especially harmful, particularly among adults already at increased risk of influenza-related complications,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, the Idaho influenza surveillance coordinator. “I encourage everyone to get their annual flu vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the chance of getting the flu. This is extremely important this season.”
Data from IDHW shows there is an average of 41 flu-related deaths in Idaho each year and most are among people over the age of 50.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills, or fatigue.
IDHW recommends everyone over the age of six months get an annual flu vaccine.
