Bureau of Land Management crews are fighting a wildfire near Pocatello that started early Saturday morning.
A fire was reported around 1:25 a.m. Saturday near Blackrock Canyon. Multiple resources and crews are now assigned to the East Gap Fire.
The fire is around 300 acres and is being fought by seven engines, a hotshot crew, and one dozer. People are being asked to avoid the Blackrock Canyon area at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
