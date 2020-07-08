More and more people are getting out and recreating after being cooped up in the house during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bureau of Land Management officials say fire season has arrived in East Idaho and these next few months is typically when we see the largest wildfires.
As people head to the mountains to get away and go camping, BLM wants to remind people to do their part when recreating and enjoying the public lands.
BLM officials say currently there are no fire restrictions, so people can have campfires at their campground.
“So when you put water on a campfire, it sizzles and gets really hot and you think, oh I’m fine, I can leave now, but honestly there’s still a lot of heat down in the coals a lot of times, so that’s why it’s important to stir really well. Keep putting more water on it and then before you completely leave it, just use the back of your hand above the coals and make sure you don’t feel any heat. The back of your hand is a little more sensitive,” says Kelsey Griffee, BLM
