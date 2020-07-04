The ‘Howe Peak Fire’ that started on Thursday in Butte County is expected to be contained by Saturday night.
Bureau of Land Management officials say activity on that fire has substantially decreased.
The fire ran north alongside of Highway 33.
Officials say it burned 6,621 acres.
Multiple single engine air tankers and engines were used on the ‘Howe Fire.’
BLM, Forest Service, INL and Arco all helped fight the fire.
“When we were looking at our fuel moistures, that area was definitely the driest. That seemed to be a pocket that really didn’t get that moisture and so it was prime to burn and that’s the fire behavior we did see. It was very much wind driven which is common in East Idaho. All of our fires have a lot of wind on them, and that’s definitely what propelled it towards Howe that first night,” says Kelsey Griffee, Bureau of Land Management.
The cause of the fire is still under investigations.
Another fire started just four miles south of Hamer near Sage Junction on Friday.
The ‘Sage Junction Fire’ burned 117 acres.
BLM officials say that fire was quickly suppressed and fully contained Friday night.
The cause of the ‘Sage Junction Fire’ is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.