For 16 years, one group has brought bluegrass music to Bannock County at the annual Bluegrass Music Festival in Pocatello.
Every year the Bannock County Bluegrass Music Association hosts the festival in August. For three days, the public is invited to head out to the Bannock County Fair Grounds to socialize, eat and enjoy some music.
Adult workshops, an open mic, a kids bluegrass group and performances by the Dave Adkins Band are just some of the events festival goers get to enjoy this year.
With all that goes on at the festival, organizers say there is something for everyone.
Bannock County Bluegrass Music Association President Diana Morgan says, "That it's a family oriented event. It's fun. The music's fantastic. There's good food vendors here and some other vendors. It's just a toe-tapping good time."
To learn more about the annual Bluegrass Music Festival visit: bannockcountybluegrass.com
