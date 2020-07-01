The body of a missing Idaho State University professor was found in Glacier National Park Wednesday afternoon.
George Adams’ vehicle was discovered on the Inside North Fork Road in Glacier National Park on Monday.
According to the Montana Television Network, his body was found and recovered by Two Bear Air in the Hidden Meadow area south of Polebridge.
Glacier National Park Search and Rescue was joined by the Flathead County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air Rescue for the search.
The cause of death is currently unknown and this is an ongoing investigation.
This story was originally reported by KTVH and is used here with permission. You can read the original article here.
