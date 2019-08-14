Around 11:26 Wednesday morning, Bonneville County Deputies and Detectives responded to the Snake River for a report of a body in the river.
Responders found a fully clothed, white male in the water near the upper power plant.
The body has been identified, but at this time the name of the deceased will not be released until a full identification has been made and family members can be notified of his death.
The case is under investigation.
