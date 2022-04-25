From City of Blackfoot news release:
Continued testing is being done on the water system on the east side of the tracks. The tests have been sent to the lab and we should have results Tuesday afternoon. We will need two consecutive negative tests to lift the boil order.
This only applies to city water users on the east side of the tracks, from Last St, on the southeast, to Merkley Ln, on the northeast.
During the weekend water crews have been flushing hydrants and have been injecting chlorine into the water system.
It also has been brought to our attention that not everyone received notice. We sent out notice via reverse 911 (Alert Sense), city’s website (www.cityofblackfoot.org), City’s Facebook page, and press release to local news agencies.
