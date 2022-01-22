The Boise Fire Department made a big donation to the Firth Fire Station after they recently lost their building and both engines in a fire.
Now, they have one engine already replaced, thanks to an auction and good timing. The fire department in firth lost everything in a fire on January 10.
In a matter of days, help came pouring in from all around Idaho. It started with a surplus fire engine that was about to go to auction.
"It just so happened that we had a surplus engine that in a week or two was going to auction,” explains Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer, “I immediately got a hold of our Mayors Office, our Chief of Staff, talked to city leadership. I just said we can help this community, are you in? And we have a great community they’re very supportive and they said absolutely. This is a great way to give back and help another community here in Idaho that’s struggling a little bit as a result of this loss. That’s really how it started. Then it really grew.”
Thanks to the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, departments were able to get involved and donate.
“The Idaho Fire Chiefs Association sent out a communication that Boise Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were helping to just get them back on their feet,” says Niemeyer, “we had donations from northern Idaho to eastern Idaho to the Treasure Valley here.”
Personal protective gear, firefighting equipment, medical supplies and communication devices were some of the items donated on January 18.
“I think Chief Mecham and the department there was a little bit overwhelmed when we showed up yesterday with an engine of donated items,” says Niemeyer, “but they’ll be able to sort through that and determine exactly what they need for the community.”
They say coming together to help during times like this is what they do.
“At the end of the day we’re all going to do our job for our community but when crisis happens to our partners we’re going to come together we’re going to band together and help each other out,” says Niemeyer.
The Boise Fire Department says they will be on standby to help in the future if the Firth Fire Department needs anything else.
