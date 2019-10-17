The following is a story written and reported by KTVB:
BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Sheriff's deputies arrested Eric Simunich, a Boise Police officer, following an investigation of a rape that happened off duty at a home in Eagle, according to the Boise Police Department.
The sheriff's office says the victim called 911 on the morning of Oct. 14 and after an investigation detectives found evidence that Simunich forced himself on her and had illegal sexual contact in a home several hours before the call was made.
Simunich met the victim a day before the crime occurred, according to deputies.
A warrant was issued for Simunich's arrest and the same day he turned himself in just before 12 pm.
The 43-year-old officer now faces a charge of felony rape. He was booked into the Ada County Jail without bond on Oct. 16, according to the Boise Police Department.
Simunich's first court appearance is scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 17.
The officer has been suspended until the Ada County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation and a Boise Police Department internal investigation have reached a conclusion.
