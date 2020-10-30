The Boise priest who was sentenced for possessing violent child pornography has died in prison.
75-year-old Thomas Faucher was serving a 25-year prison sentence in the state correctional facility in Boise when he was found unresponsive while in the medical unit on Thursday morning.
According to Idaho Department of Correction's Jeff Ray, the death appears to be due to natural causes.
In 2018, police raided the retired priest’s home and found thousands of violent and sexual images and videos, some of which showed victims as young as infants and toddlers being raped and tortured.
Foucher pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography and possession of drugs in September of 2018.
