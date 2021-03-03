On March 2 nd, 2021 Bonneville County Commissioners signed a resolution to protect Second Amendment rights in Bonneville County. This resolution opposes the enactment of any laws, policies, statutes or standards that would potentially infringe on the right of citizens to possess firearms, ammunition, magazines, or firearm accessories. The resolution also demonstrates the County Board of Commissioners’ support for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to refuse to
Bonneville County Commissioners Sign Resolution to Protect 2nd Amendment
Tags
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Bannock Development in Pocatello is getting ready for a big groundbreaking event this month. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Bonneville County
-
- 0
On March 2 nd, 2021 Bonneville County Commissioners signed a resolution to protect Second Amendment rights in Bonneville County. This resolution opposes the enactment of any laws, policies, statutes or standards that would potentially infringe on the right of citizens to possess firearms,… Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Three local 9th graders are on track to get their college degrees right after they graduate high school. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Bingham County
-
- 0
UPDATE: The Bingham County Sheriff's Office said Baird has been safely located. She was not abducted. No other information was provided. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare held its weekly COVID-19 vaccine briefing. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Pocatello Police Department announced Tuesday that it will be using its Facebook account to reach out and educate the public about the 911 dispatchers. The new social media educational program is referred to as "Coordinators of Chaos: Our 911 dispatchers and the lifesaving work they do." Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation
-
- 0
Sixty elected officials in Idaho successfully completed the Steps for Schools walking challenge, earning $50,000 for Idaho schools. This is the seventh year that the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has offered a walking challenge for Idaho legislators and other elected officials to… Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Boise
-
- 0
Governor Brad Little plans to sign a bill that would compensate those wrongfully convicted of a crime in Idaho. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Twelve Idaho teachers of the year sent a public letter to the Idaho State Legislature expressing concerns over mental health and lack of staff in the education system. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Pocatello Police Department announced Tuesday that it will be using its Facebook account to reach out and educate the public about the 911 dispatchers. The new social media educational program is referred to as "Coordinators of Chaos: Our 911 dispatchers and the lifesaving work they do." Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation
-
- 0
Sixty elected officials in Idaho successfully completed the Steps for Schools walking challenge, earning $50,000 for Idaho schools. This is the seventh year that the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has offered a walking challenge for Idaho legislators and other elected officials to… Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Boise
-
- 0
Governor Brad Little plans to sign a bill that would compensate those wrongfully convicted of a crime in Idaho. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Twelve Idaho teachers of the year sent a public letter to the Idaho State Legislature expressing concerns over mental health and lack of staff in the education system. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Storm Tracker Weather
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.