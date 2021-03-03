Bonneville County Commissioners Sign Resolution to Protect 2nd Amendment

On March 2, 2021 the Bonneville County Commissioners signed a resolution to protect Second Amendment rights in Bonneville County.
This resolution opposes the enactment of any laws, policies, statutes or standards that would potentially infringe on the right of citizens to possess firearms, ammunition, magazines, or firearm accessories.
The resolution also demonstrates the County Board of Commissioners’ support for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to refuse to enforce any potential infringements on Bonneville County Citizens’ Second Amendment rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.