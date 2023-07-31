Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Deputies made a water rescue Sunday.
Deputies responded to an overturned drift boat near the Snake River Bridge at Spring Creek. The boat was pinned against a cement pylon in the middle of the river just below the bridge.
A dog was stuck on the boat and two people were in the water floating downstream without life jackets. A nearby drift boat was able to rescue the people who were uninjured.
Deputies were able to see the dog, Finn, who was wearing a lifejacket and was caught by the leash between the boat and cement. They were able to get close enough to cut the leash and pull Finn safely on board.
